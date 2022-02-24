Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Galapagos worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galapagos by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Galapagos by 35.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.96.

Shares of GLPG opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

