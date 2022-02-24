Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 518.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $89.11 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.