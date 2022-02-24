Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 913.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 389,646 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.60% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2,240.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 477,277 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $216.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

