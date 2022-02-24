Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 5,024.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NewMarket worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $308.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $405.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.64. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

