Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 365.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $13,064,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

