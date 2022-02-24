Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 183.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in NVR by 570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,636.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,427.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,238.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,330.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $76.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

