Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Endava by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.73. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

