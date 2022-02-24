Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 1,276.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,889 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of GoHealth worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GoHealth by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter worth about $5,079,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $1.82 on Thursday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $583.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.