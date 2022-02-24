Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.57 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

