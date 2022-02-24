Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,726 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,903,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,334,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 399,233 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.60) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Barclays Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.