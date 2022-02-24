Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,548 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BankUnited worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 218,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2,571.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

