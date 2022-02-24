Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 135,120 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,828,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4,681.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 753,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 737,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Shares of COP stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $94.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

