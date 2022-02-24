Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,780 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

