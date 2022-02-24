Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 15,956 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 600.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PTC by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,302,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in PTC by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PTC by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 52,421 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

PTC opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

