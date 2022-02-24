Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 67,264 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,264 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Uniti Group worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

