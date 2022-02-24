Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 1,049.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,499 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.35% of Seres Therapeutics worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $715.49 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

