Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,614 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 56.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 49.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 82.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $40.16 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

