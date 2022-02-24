Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 22,591 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Enerplus worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

ERF stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

