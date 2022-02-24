Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 23,413 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

