Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 63,382 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,382 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 622,832 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 965,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 254,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,004,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

