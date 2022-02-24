Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,449 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 195,715 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.