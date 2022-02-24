Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,681 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $455,853,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $150,670,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $85,399,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after buying an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $57,134,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix stock opened at $191.09 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $106.80 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

