Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,434 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UI. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $326,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UI opened at $234.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.62 and a 200-day moving average of $297.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.75.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

