Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Traeger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. Traeger Inc has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COOK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

