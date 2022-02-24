Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,606 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Yext worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Yext by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Yext by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yext by 137.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $122,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $924.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

