Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,848 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

NYSE:WCN opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

