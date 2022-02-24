CUE Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.47 or 0.00026955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $79,721.75 and approximately $66.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.27 or 0.06768830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,760.60 or 0.99823973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047973 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

