Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 27 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 193,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

