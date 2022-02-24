Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $87,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $205.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.59. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

