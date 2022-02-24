Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $205.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.