Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

CMLS traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,417. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $209.54 million, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

