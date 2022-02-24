CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.79

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 2567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CureVac (CVAC)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.