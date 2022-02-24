CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.79

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 2567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CureVac by 2,264.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 14,988.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 83.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

