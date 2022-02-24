CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.53

Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.70.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.