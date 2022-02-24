Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.050-$8.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.25 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $142.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average is $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

