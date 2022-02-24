CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading Down 88% Over Last Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 86% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $42,442.41 and $15.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 88% against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00269183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001193 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001800 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.