CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $273.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.10 or 0.00193989 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00349968 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 159,963,343 coins and its circulating supply is 155,963,343 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

