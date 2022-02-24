cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Cap of $79.21 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $7,921.39 or 0.20461084 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $79.21 million and approximately $140,729.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

