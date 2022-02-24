CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 214.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CVB Financial worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,176,000 after buying an additional 172,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVB Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

