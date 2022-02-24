CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.12% of CVR Energy worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.