CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.980-$-0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $582 million-$598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.25 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.250 EPS.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.45. 12,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

