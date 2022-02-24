CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.36 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.39.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.