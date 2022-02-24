CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 34.1% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $269,547.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,680.78 or 0.99913068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00269183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001193 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

