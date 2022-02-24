Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $109.77 or 0.00284292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $2.82 million and $75,314.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007912 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063674 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 25,676 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

