Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells $268,800.00 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00.
Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 2,168,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,924. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
