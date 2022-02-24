CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Down 9%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. 3,745,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,726,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a market cap of $312.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CytoDyn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.