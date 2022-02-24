CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Down 9%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. 3,745,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,726,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
The company has a market cap of $312.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.
CytoDyn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYDY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytoDyn (CYDY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.