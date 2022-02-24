Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,940. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,525,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,844,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cytokinetics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

