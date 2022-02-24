DA Davidson Cuts Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $341.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $349.00 to $341.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Medifast stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.35. 1,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.94 and a 200 day moving average of $208.61. Medifast has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medifast by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

