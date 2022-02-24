Daimler (DDAIF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF):

2/17/2022 – Daimler is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2022 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

2/7/2022 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

1/13/2022 – Daimler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($107.95) to €100.00 ($113.64).

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $82.25 on Thursday. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of $75.21 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.73.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

