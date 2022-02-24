Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.65

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.65 and last traded at $78.69, with a volume of 37367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

DDAIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Daimler from €95.00 ($107.95) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

