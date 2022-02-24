Daimler (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.84. 217,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 132,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

Get Daimler alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $4.4667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.